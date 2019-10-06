Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joshua Brown at the trial of Amber Guyger

A witness who testified at the "wrong flat" murder trial of US policewoman Amber Guyger has been shot dead, just days after she was sentenced.

Joshua Brown lived on the same floor of a Dallas, Texas, apartment building as victim Botham Jean, shot by Guyger after she apparently mistook his flat for her own and him for an intruder.

Mr Brown had wept as he delivered his testimony about the killing in court.

He died on Friday night in an apparent drive-by shooting in the city.

As police officers investigated, there was no suggestion that his death was linked to the Guyger trial.

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Botham Jean's family, called for the US justice system to find and hold to account the killer of Mr Brown who, like Jean, had been a black man.

"Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family," Mr Merritt said in a statement.

How did Brown die?

Shortly after 22:30 (03:00 GMT Saturday), police responded to a shooting at an apartment block different from the one where Jean had been killed in September 2018.

Witnesses flagged down the police officers and directed them to a parking lot where Mr Brown was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The witnesses told police they had heard several shots and had seen a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

Who was Joshua Brown?

The 28-year-old was described by US media as a former athlete and entrepreneur.

He testified at Guyger's trial that, on 6 September of last year, he had been in a hallway on the fourth floor where he and Jean lived when he heard sounds from Jean's apartment.

These he described as the sound of "two people meeting by surprise" followed by two gunshots.

As he bore witness in court, he began weeping and wiped tears from his eyes with his tee shirt.

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday.

Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus paid tribute to Mr Brown, saying he "bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn't".

"If we had more people like him, we would have a better world," he added.