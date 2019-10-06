Four people have been killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City in the midwestern US state of Kansas.

Local police said in a tweet that five other people were wounded during the incident, but did not specify the venue where it had taken place.

Police told the BBC that the suspect, a Hispanic man, was on the run after the incident.

Further details about the motive and whereabouts of the gunman are still unclear.

It comes just weeks after two separate shootings in Texas, which left 44 people dead.