Obama endorses Canada's Trudeau for re-election

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Obamas and Trudeaus prepare to dine at the White House official state dinner

Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for re-election.

Mr Obama tweeted that "the world needs his progressive leadership now" and that he hoped Canadians would re-elect the Liberal leader.

Canadians vote on 21 October and opinion polls suggest a tight race.

The Obama-Trudeau "bromance" made headlines after the Canadian PM was honoured with an official state dinner in Washington.

Mr Obama's tweet has attracted some blowback from those who say it is "foreign interference" in Canada's election.

Mr Trudeau did not endorse any US candidate in the 2016 election.