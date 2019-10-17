Image copyright Reuters Image caption Gordon Sondland was scheduled to appear before the impeachment inquiry committees on 8 October

A top US envoy will tell a congressional impeachment inquiry that he was "disappointed" in President Donald Trump over Ukraine.

Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland's opening statement said he questioned the involvement of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine policy.

Mr Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, one of his rivals for the presidency.

It is the latest interview in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

The Democratic-led inquiry is trying to establish whether the Republican president withheld nearly $400m (£327m) in aid to nudge Ukraine's president into launching an inquiry into Mr Biden - who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

What did Mr Sondland's opening statement say?

Mr Sondland is addressing lawmakers behind closed doors.

His opening statement says he and colleagues were "disappointed by the president's direction that we involve Mr Giuliani".

"Our view was that the men and women of the state department, not the president's personal lawyer, should take responsibility for all aspects of US foreign policy towards Ukraine."

Mr Sondland's statement says he and colleagues chose to do as the president asked.

"But I did not understand, until much later, that Mr Giuliani's agenda might have also included an effort to prompt the Ukrainians to investigate Vice President Biden," his statement reads.

"Let me state clearly: Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming US election would be wrong."

The US ambassador to the EU is seen as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry. Texts that were recently made public showed him discussing efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to investigate Mr Biden with other US diplomats.

Image caption Top US diplomats Bill Taylor and Gordon Sondland's text messages were released in October

The ambassador was initially scheduled to appear before congressional investigators on 8 October.

But the Trump administration blocked his appearance at the last minute, despite Mr Sondland flying over to Washington from Brussels.

A statement from his lawyer at the time said that the ambassador "believes strongly that he acted at all times in the best interests of the United States, and he stands ready to answer the committee's questions fully and truthfully".