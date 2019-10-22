Image copyright Getty Images/AFP Image caption A phone call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry

A top US diplomat has told Congress that aid to Ukraine and a meeting with President Donald Trump were linked to public investigations of a rival.

Ambassador Bill Taylor testified before an impeachment inquiry that he was told Mr Trump wanted Ukraine to probe ex-Vice-President Joe Biden's dealings.

Mr Taylor said relations with Ukraine had been "fundamentally undermined" for "domestic political reasons".

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing or quid pro quo in his Ukraine policy.

Mr Taylor, a career diplomat who has been the US envoy to Ukraine since June, is the latest witness to testify before lawmakers in the Democratic-led inquiry into suspected abuse of power by the President Trump.

A transcript of a call Mr Trump made to Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July shows he urged him to investigate discredited corruption allegations against Mr Biden and his son, Hunter.

While Mr Biden had a key role in US policy towards Ukraine as vice-president, Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The company had been investigated by former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin.

What did Taylor say?

Mr Taylor told lawmakers that the president had made it clear that he wanted a publicly announced inquiry into the Bidens and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US election.

"Our relationship with Ukraine was being fundamentally undermined by an irregular, informal channel of US, policy-making and by the withholding of vital security assistance for domestic political reasons," Mr Taylor said in opening remarks carried by US media.

Mr Taylor said he found a "confusing and unusual arrangement for making US policy towards Ukraine", with two apparent "channels of US policy making and implementation, one regular and one highly irregular".

The "informal" channel included US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Image copyright OLIVIER DOULIERY Image caption Top diplomat Bill Taylor (centre) testified before lawmakers

"I worried about what I had heard concerning the role of Rudolph Giuliani, who had made several high profile statements about Ukraine and US policy towards the country," Mr Taylor said.

"By mid-July it was becoming clear to me that the meeting President Zelensky wanted was conditioned on the investigation of Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US elections."

He added: "It was also clear that this condition was driven by the irregular policy channel I had come to understand was guided by Mr Giuliani."

Mr Taylor also noted that he heard a White House budget and management staffer say she was ordered not to release aid to Ukraine.

"In an instant, I realised that one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened."

He added that Mr Sondland said that Ukrainian officials were told "'everything' was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations Mr Trump had demanded, including security assistance".

"I said on September 9 in a message to Ambassador Gordon Sondland that withholding security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States would be 'crazy'," Mr Taylor said. "I believed that then, and I still believe that."

What is the impeachment inquiry about?

Democrats have accused Mr Trump of breaking the law by seeking to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on a political rival - and under US law, it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.

But there is a fierce debate about whether Mr Trump did anything illegal or committed an impeachable offence - he himself says he has done nothing wrong.