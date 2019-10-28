Image copyright EPA

The US House of Representatives plans to take its first formal vote on Thursday on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote "sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel".

The most powerful elected Democrat said the move would "ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward".

The president and his allies have argued the lack of a vote by the full chamber renders the inquiry invalid.

Mrs Pelosi has until now rebuffed calls from Republicans to hold such a formal vote.

"We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas or continue obstructing the House of Representatives," the California congresswoman wrote in a letter to her fellow Democrats.

Quick facts on impeachment

Impeachment is the first part - the charges - of a two-stage political process by which Congress can remove a president from office.

If the House of Representatives votes to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate is forced to hold a trial.

A Senate vote requires a two-thirds majority to convict - unlikely in this case, given that Mr Trump's party controls the chamber.

Only two US presidents in history - Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson - have been impeached, but neither was convicted and removed.

President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached.