Baghdadi: Trump tweet inspires 'declassified' dog pictures
Donald Trump's tweet picturing a dog that helped "capture and kill" the Islamic State group's leader is inspiring dog owners to share pictures.
The Belgian malinois was injured when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during a US military raid on his hideout in Syria.
The US president tweeted: "We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a great job in capturing and killing the leader of IS... Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi."
And with more than 428,000 "likes" and 102,000 retweets, that tweet has inspired lots of people to "declassify" pictures of their own dogs.
Keith Sonia chose to "declassify" both his dog's picture and his name, on Twitter, saying while George may not be "a war hero", he does a "good job sleeping like a human sleeps".
Elizabeth McLaughlin says her dog likes a gossip with the neighbours. Crows, the wind and the "nasty corgi around the corner" are all topics of conversation.
At a press conference on Monday at the Pentagon, Gen Mark A Milley, the highest ranking member of the US military, told reporters the dog's name was not being released to protect its identity as it was "still in theatre".
He went on to say the dog had performed a "tremendous service".
There have been nearly 100,000 tweets containing the words "declassified" and "dog" since the president's.
Some are hoping when the name of the dog is declassified, it will be "awesome".
And even BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has joined in.
You may also be interested in: