Image copyright Courtesy Emilie Dubois Image caption French national Emilie Dubois could not satisfy officials that her French was good enough

Canada's Quebec province has denied immigrant status to a French citizen because she was unable to demonstrate adequate French-language proficiency.

Quebec rejected Emilie Dubois' application apparently because part of her university thesis was in English.

Ms Dubois came to Quebec from France in 2012 and completed a doctorate at a French-language university.

The biology graduate said she alternated between "laughing and not understanding" when she got the letter.

Quebec is a predominantly French-speaking province and Ms Dubois, 31, was applying to settle under a provincial programme for foreign students that requires applicants to display a strong ability in the language.

"If someone who is French and born in France, going to a French-speaking university and doing everything in French and they are still denying this, it's nonsense," she told the BBC.

Despite passing a French test to prove her language ability earlier this year, she received a rejection letter stating that she had not completed her education entirely in French - including her thesis.

Public broadcaster Radio-Canada, which first reported on her case this week, posted a photograph of the letter.

Only one of five chapters in her thesis on cellular and molecular biology was written in English, for publication in a scientific journal.

"This is how scientists are communicating - they are sharing knowledge and this is done mostly in English-speaking journals," Ms Dubois said.

Ms Dubois said it felt as though "the world was falling on my head" when she received the final rejection letter.

She had planned to settle in Quebec and build her life there. "I don't belong to France anymore", she said.

She says she is hopeful she might get the decision overturned, as the case is being championed by her local provincial assembly member, Catherine Dorion.

Ms Dorion told the Radio-Canada that the case "didn't make sense".

Christopher Skeete, an assembly member with the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec, tweeted on Thursday morning that her case was under review.

Quebec's immigration minister did not respond to a request for comment on Ms Dubois' case.