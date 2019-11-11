Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Don Cherry is a retired professional player who now works as an ice hockey pundit

Controversial comments on new immigrants and Remembrance Day poppies by a Canadian ice hockey commentator has prompted condemnation from the hockey world.

Don Cherry complained on-air that he rarely sees people he believes to be newcomers wearing the symbol.

His co-host called the comments "hurtful and prejudiced" and apologised for failing to intervene.

The league said the words are "contrary to the values we believe in".

Speaking on the Hockey Night in Canada show on Saturday, Cherry singled out Toronto immigrants for not wearing poppies.

"At least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy," he said.

The words prompted a quick reaction online, including calls for the 85-year-old to resign from his lengthy television career.

On Sunday, the National Hockey League, television co-host Ron MacLean, Hockey Canada, and network Sportsnet issued statements censuring Cherry's remarks.

What did Don Cherry say?

"You people... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley issued a statement saying the network had spoken with Cherry "about the severity of this issue".

MacLean apologised to viewers for mishandling "a divisive moment" after he gave the remarks a thumbs-up.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted a thread highlighting Canadian veterans from minority groups, saying he hoped "we can turn this into a moment where we can learn about about all who have served".

The origins of the poppy as an emblem of remembrance lie with the opening lines of the World War One poem In Flanders Fields by Canadian officer John McCrae: "In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row."

Poppies are predominantly worn in the UK and Commonwealth nations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. They are also used to a lesser extent in the US.

Who is Don Cherry?

Mr Cherry has been on Canadian television screens for decades.

The former ice hockey player and coach launched his career as a commentator for Canada's beloved game in the 1980s.

He has built his celebrity through his appearance on Coach's Corner, a segment of Hockey Night in Canada - a television staple in the country since 1952.

Mr Cherry is well known for his commentary, his flamboyant, custom-made suits and his blunt manner.

He has also long been a fierce supporter of Canada's military, military families and their causes.

But unapologetic remarks on issues from fighting in hockey and female sports reporters in dressing rooms to French-Canadians and "pinkos" that "ride bicycles and everything" have frequently landed him in hot water.