Celebrities wish lonely Canada boy happy birthday

Image copyright Twitter / Jason Foster

A Canadian father's frustrated tweet after no one showed up for his 11-year-old son's birthday went viral, prompting a flood of best wishes.

Jason Foster spoke of his "hurt" on Sunday after son Kade Foster's friends did not make it to his party.

Thousands responded after the dad posted: "I'm asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today."

Well-wishers included comic Ben Stiller, PM Justin Trudeau and ice hockey stars.

Mr Foster's tweet was shared more than 18,000 times, and received more than 100,000 likes.

He tagged his son's favourite ice hockey players, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares, who both responded to the tweet.

Mr Foster included a photo of his son in a Leafs jersey in front of a Leafs-themed birthday cake.

The father, from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, said the overwhelming response means his son "will never forget this day."