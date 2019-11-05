Trump envoy Gordon Sondland revises testimony on Ukraine aid
- 5 November 2019
A US diplomat has revised his testimony to a congressional investigation that could seek to remove US President Donald Trump from office.
Gordon Sondland says he now remembers telling a Ukrainian official that US military aid "likely" hinged on a political inquiry sought by Mr Trump.
The US envoy previously denied any politically motivated aid freeze.
Mr Trump denies withholding $400m in aid to prod Ukraine into investigating his political rival, Joe Biden.