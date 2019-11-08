Image copyright Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images Image caption Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced he is entering the Republican Party race to reclaim his former Senate seat in Alabama.

President Donald Trump fired his top law official last year after a protracted feud over the inquiry into 2016 election meddling, which Mr Sessions declined to oversee.

Mr Trump is expected to campaign against him.

Mr Sessions, 72, held his Senate seat for two decades before serving as AG.

President Trump has widely ridiculed Mr Sessions since forcing him out of office, and is expected to support an opponent to his former ally.

Image caption Mr Sessions was the first US senator to endorse Mr Trump for president

Who is Jeff Sessions?

Mr Sessions is a lifelong conservative who worked as a lawyer and served in the US Army reserves before entering the political stage.

He became attorney general in Alabama - his home state - in 1994 and joined the Senate two years later. Mr Sessions was the first US senator to endorse Mr Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Jeff Sessions was an early Trump supporter, but their relationship soured long before he was asked to resign

During his time in Congress, he was an outspoken opponent of liberalising drug laws, gay marriage and immigration.

He resigned from his post in the Senate in 2017 to become Mr Trump's first attorney general.

In March 2017, Mr Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Department of Justice's independent probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The decision was criticised by Mr Trump, who blamed it for the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel by Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mr Sessions was the butt of many presidential barbs - in August 2018 Mr Trump tweeted that his attorney general was "scared stiff and missing in action".

Mr Sessions was forced to resign less than three months later.