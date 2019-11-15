Inventor of the famed 'Sourtoe Cocktail' has died

Image copyright Downtown Hotel Image caption Almost 100,000 people have joined the Sourtoe Cocktail club since 1973

Captain Dick Stevenson, the man behind the famed "Sourtoe Cocktail" served at a hotel bar in Canada's Yukon Territory since the 1970s, has died.

He was 89.

The cocktail is served at the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City and involves drinking an alcoholic cocktail with a severed, mummified human toe floating in it.

It has become a massive tourist draw in the region and almost 100,000 people from all over the world have tasted it.

The tradition first began in 1973 when Mr Stevenson, a Yukon riverboat captain at the time, discovered a preserved toe in an abandoned cabin.

Along with some friends, they came up with the idea of the Sourtoe Cocktail and the rules around becoming a member of the exclusive club of those who have downed the concoction.

The key rule: "You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips have gotta touch the toe".

Since its inception, the club has acquired (by donation) over 10 toes.

Dawson City residents paid tribute to Mr Stevenson - a "Yukon legend" - upon news of his passing.

The official Dawson City twitter account wrote on Thursday: "Captain Dick was a true colourful five-percenter who changed Dawson's brand. His legacy is cemented with the Sourtoe Cocktail, but we'll always remember him for his undying love of Dawson City".

A "colourful five percenter" is a Yukon term for a particular character who personifies the territory's unique frontier spirit.

The Downtown Hotel - home of the saloon that serves the drink - remembered Mr Stevenson as "an amazing ambassador for Dawson City".

Yukoner Paul Robitaille wrote on Twitter: "He was weird and whacky, but represented a lot of the things that I love about the Yukon and Yukoners. Next Toe's for you, Dick!"

His daughter Dixie Stevenson told the CBC that her father among her father's wishes was for his toes to be preserved and donated to the Sourtoe Cocktail club.