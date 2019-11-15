Trump ally Roger Stone convicted of lying to Congress

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roger Stone arriving at court with his wife Nydia to learn his fate

US President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone has been convicted on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The court heard he lied about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The jury returned its verdict on day two of deliberations in Washington DC.

Witness tampering carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The other counts can carry five years each.

The court heard Stone lied in September 2017 during his testimony to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee's inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the US elections a year earlier.

He was asked about WikiLeaks' release of damaging emails about Mrs Clinton - President Donald Trump's Democratic rival in the vote.

After Friday's verdict Mr Trump claimed that Stone had been the victim of "a double standard", arguing that the likes of Mrs Clinton and former law enforcement and intelligence chiefs he has sparred with had also told lies.

John Podesta, the Clinton campaign chairman whose emails were hacked, gloated over Stone's conviction.

Skip Twitter post by @johnpodesta Just about to take off on a long transatlantic flight in a middle coast seat. I think I will just sit back, relax, and enjoy it: https://t.co/JkvyMZRx7j — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) November 15, 2019 Report

US intelligence officials and Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller later concluded those messages had been stolen by Russian hackers.

Stone is the sixth Trump aide or adviser convicted in a criminal case resulting from Mr Mueller's since-concluded investigation.

The trial heard Stone had told five lies under oath, including about his conversations with Trump campaign officials and a supposed "intermediary" with WikiLeaks in early August 2016.

He also lied about the existence of certain texts or emails.

Prosecutors told the court that Stone had made the false statements to protect Mr Trump's image.

Stone - who did not take the stand during the trial - maintained the case against him was politically motivated.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon testified against Stone during the trial.

Mr Bannon told the court that Stone had boasted about his links to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

Stone had also tipped off the Trump campaign about new batches of damaging emails.

He told Congress his intermediary with WikiLeaks was New York radio host and comedian Randy Credico, who interviewed Assange in 2016.

But prosecutors said Stone's actual go-between with WikiLeaks was a conservative author, Jerome Corsi.

When Credico later testified to US lawmakers, he said Stone had advised him to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli'" - referring to a character in the Godfather movies who lies to Congress.

Stone also threatened Credico's therapy dog, Bianca, saying he was "going to take that dog away from you", the trial heard.