President Donald Trump has said he likes "the idea" of testifying in the impeachment inquiry against him.

In a tweet on Monday Mr Trump said he would "strongly consider" the move after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested it over the weekend.

The Democrat-led inquiry is establishing whether Mr Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in return for an inquiry into ex-Vice President Joe Biden.

The Republican president has dismissed it as a "witch hunt".

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi said the president was welcome to "speak all the truth that he wants if he wants" before investigators.

"If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it," she told the CBS News programme Face the Nation.

In his tweets, Mr Trump attacked Ms Pelosi as "Our Crazy, Do Nothing" speaker, but said he would consider testifying "in order to get Congress focused again".