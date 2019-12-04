US House votes for sanctions on Chinese officials over Uighur treatment
- 4 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to counter what it calls "arbitrary detention, torture, and harassment" of Uighur Muslims in China.
The bill calls for "targeted sanctions" on members of the Chinese government - and specifically names the Communist Party secretary in the Xinjiang autonomous region, Chen Quanguo.
The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate and President Trump.
China's foreign ministry insisted Xinjiang was an "internal affair".