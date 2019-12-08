Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was considered to be a rising star of rap music

US rapper Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21, authorities say.

The musician's death, first reported by celebrity news website TMZ, has been confirmed to the New York Times by medical authorities in Illinois.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said he died on Sunday. The cause of death is not yet known, the office said.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was best-known for his viral 2018 hit Lucid Dreams.

Higgins, according to TMZ, died after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport Sunday morning.

Chicago police told the BBC a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at around 02:00 (08:00 GMT) local time and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the death.