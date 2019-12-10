Jersey City: Deadly gun battle kills six people
- 10 December 2019
A police officer and at least five other people have died in a "furious" gun battle in Jersey City, in the state of New Jersey, US media report.
Shooting erupted in the Greenville neighbourhood, which is just across the Hudson River from New York City.
A motive for the incident has not yet been established. Authorities say they do not believe it was a terror attack.
Local media report the shooting began at a shop where two suspects had barricaded themselves in.