Image caption SNC-Lavalin is a Montreal-based engineering and construction firm

A division of Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin has pleaded guilty to fraud related to activities in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

The plea comes as part of a settlement that saw other charges faced by the Montreal-based company withdrawn.

The firm's construction division will pay a C$280m ($213m; £163m) fine and faces a probation period.

The case embroiled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a political crisis last year.

In August, a federal ethics commissioner found Mr Trudeau had breached ethics rules by improperly trying to influence a former minister in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould had accused Mr Trudeau and his staff of spending months trying to convince her that taking SNC-Lavalin to trial would cost Canadians jobs, and their party votes.

The company and two of its subsidiaries were facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to bribes it is alleged to have offered to Libyan officials between 2001-11.

SNC-Lavalin had openly lobbied for an agreement that would allow it to avoid prosecution and instead face alternative penalties or measures. It has said it had cleaned house and changed its ways since 2012.

'Game changer'

The guilty plea was made before a Quebec Superior Court judge on Wednesday.

"This is a game changer for the company and finally allows us to put this issue behind us," said SNC-Lavalin president Ian Edwards in a statement.

"I apologise for this past misconduct and welcome the opportunity to move forward."

SNC-Lavalin is one of the world's largest engineering and construction companies and employs some 9,000 people in Canada.

Trading of the firm's stocks were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the news.

In a separate case over the weekend, a jury found former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi guilty of fraud and corruption charges related to the Libya case.