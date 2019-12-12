Image copyright GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

Canada's Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has announced he will step down.

"I will be resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada," Mr Scheer said in the House of Commons, calling it "one one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made".

Mr Scheer has faced intense pressure from within his party to resign since losing October's federal election to Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

He was named party leader in 2017 in a razor thin victory against 12 rivals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Mr Scheer for "his dedication and service" and said he understood the many sacrifices made by the families of politicians. "I wish him all the very, very best in his next steps."

Making the announcement on Thursday, Mr Scheer spoke about the sacrifices made by his wife and five children for his career in federal politics, which began in 2004.

The decision to resign was not one made lightly, he said. "But in order to chart the course ahead, this party, this movement needs someone who can give 100 per cent to the efforts. And after some conversations with my kids and my wife and loved ones, I felt it was time to put my family first."

He will remain on as a member of Parliament. He said the Conservative Party will now begin steps towards electing a new leader.