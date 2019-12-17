Image copyright CBS Image caption Tornadoes in Louisiana tore down electricity lines

Tornadoes have torn through several south-eastern states in the US, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials say.

Two people were killed in Alabama and one in Louisiana, according to local authorities.

Storms triggered dozens of tornado warnings. The extreme weather tore the roofs off houses, downed trees and caused mass power cuts.

Officials said they would survey the extent of the damage on Tuesday.

The Vernon Parish Sherriff's Department in Louisiana said 59-year-old Betty Patin was killed in her mobile home.

The department said there had been "significant structural damage to several churches [and] numerous residences" in the area.

In Alabama, officials said the two people killed were husband and wife. A seven-year-old child was also reported to be among those injured in the state.

Multiple injuries were also reported in Mississippi, where officials said dozens of homes had also been damaged.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jared Guyer told Reuters news agency initial reports suggested that the first tornado was reported in Louisiana at about 10:35 local time on Monday (16:45 GMT) and the first fatality occurred around 40 minutes later.

At least 28,300 people experienced power cuts in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.Us.

Meteorologists said the tornadoes were expected to die down by early Tuesday, while the storms moved into Georgia, Florida and the Carolina coasts.

You might also be interested in: