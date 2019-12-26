Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Trump makes a brief appearance in the film, in which Macaulay Culkin (centre) starred

Canada's national broadcaster CBC has defended deleting a scene featuring Donald Trump from the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson said eight minutes of the 120-minute film had been trimmed to make way for commercials.

He said the edits were made before Mr Trump was elected as US president, and were not politically motivated.

The edited film was shown by CBC earlier this month, prompting criticism from Mr Trump's supporters.

His son Donald Trump Jr tweeted a link to a story on Thursday that called the edit 'pathetic'.

On Christmas Eve, President Trump described the 1992 film as "a big Christmas hit" during a video conference call to US troops overseas, according to Deadline website.

"Well I'm in Home Alone 2," Mr Trump said. "A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say - especially young kids- they say, 'I just saw you on the movie.' They don't see me on television as they do in the movie.

"But it's been a good movie and I was a little younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honour to do it."

Mr Trump has made a number of cameo appearances in films, including Zoolander and Ghosts Can't Do It.

In Home Alone 2's uncut version, he is briefly seen in a scene at New York's Plaza Hotel, when Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin asks him for directions. Mr Trump was the hotel's owner at the time.