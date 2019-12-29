Image caption A still from a livestream shows the gunman, in black, producing a gun, before opening fire

A gunman opened fire in a church in Texas, killing one parishioner and wounding another before being shot dead by a member of the congregation.

The gunman stood up from a pew at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, pulled out a shotgun, a begun shooting.

Police said they were still trying to determine the attacker's motives.

White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering praised "the heroic actions" of those who confronted the attacker.

The shooting took place at about 11:50 (17:50 GMT), during the morning service. The service was being live-streamed on social media.

Video footage showed the gunman stand up from a pew and speak to a man nearby, who gestured at another parishioner. The gunman then fired at the man he gestured toward.

The gunman fired again, at the man he had spoken to, before a member of the congregation returned fire with a handgun, immediately felling the attacker. Several other parishioners also produced handguns and trained them on the attacker. It was not clear from the video footage whether any of the other armed parishioners fired shots.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The shooting happened during the morning service at West Freeway Church of Christ

Members of the congregation in the nearly full church ducked down behind pews as screaming filled the room.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "an evil act of violence".

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," he said in a statement.

Witness Isabel Arreola told local broadcaster CBS DFW: "It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one."

Texas has seen a number of deadly shootings this year. In August, 22 people died and 24 were wounded at a Walmart store in El Paso. The same month a gunman killed seven and wounded 20 at Odessa-Midland.

In 2017, 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during a Sunday service.