Actress Sharon Stone says she was blocked from the dating app Bumble.

The online platform said there had been several reports of a fake profile, the 62-year-old posted on Twitter.

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?" the star of the 1992 film Basic Instinct asked the online app, which matches those looking for romance based on location.

Bumble say they have now unblocked Stone's account so she can get "back to Bumbling".

"Trust us, we *definitely* want you on the Hive," said Bumble's editorial director Clare O'Connor.

Sharon Stone rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in hit films such as Total Recall, The Mighty and Casino.

A scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct became infamous when she uncrossed her legs during a police interrogation. She was wearing a short skirt and no underwear.

The actress has married twice - first to the producer Michael Greenburg and then the journalist Phil Bronstein, who she divorced in 2004.

Stone has spoken publicly in the past about dating.

In 2014 she said she was "available for dating". On the Late Late Show last year she told host James Corden and fellow guest Elton John what she was looking for in a man.

"I like them tall," she said.

"Hope you find your honey," Ms O'Connor said to Stone, once Bumble had unblocked her.

Bumble is a dating app that connects users looking for romance, friendship or anything in between.

Users can filter who they want to meet according to gender, age range and the distance they are willing to travel.

If two users "like" each other, they "match" and can start communicating.

Bumble is different to other dating apps as the woman must initiate contact by sending the first message.

The founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said following the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements she wanted to empower women in the dating realm by giving them the opportunity to make the first move.