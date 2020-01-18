Image copyright US Space Force Image caption The US Space Force posted a picture its new uniform on Twitter

The US Space Force has defended its newly unveiled camouflage uniforms after they were roundly mocked on social media.

The force, officially launched by US President Donald Trump last month, posted a picture of the uniform to its Twitter account.

The uniform in the picture has a woodland camouflage design with badges embroidered on the arm and chest.

Reacting to the uniform, many critics had the same question: "Camo in space?"

One Twitter user asked: "Have they never seen space before?"

Another illustrated the difference between space and camouflage, which is designed to help military personnel blend in with their surroundings.

Skip Twitter post by @JRehling I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020 Report

The force explained its rationale in a tweeted response. It said it was "utilising current Army/Air Force uniforms" and "saving costs of designing/producing a new one" in doing so.

"Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground," the force added in the tweet.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @SpaceForceDoD USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.



Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020 Report

But the force may as well have been tweeting in a vacuum, as the derision continued unabated.

Flanked by US troops, Mr Trump officially launched the force at an army base near Washington in December last year.

Mr Trump said the force would help the US military "deter aggression" in what he called "the world's newest war-fighting domain".

But the new military service, overseen by the US Air Force, is not intended to put troops into orbit.

Rather, it will protect US assets such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

US Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said the Space Force would comprise about 16,000 air force and civilian personnel.

The Trump administration has allocated $40m (£34m) to fund the force in its first year.