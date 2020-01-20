Image copyright Reuters Image caption Firearms have been banned from the area around the Capitol building

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the US city of Richmond, in Virginia, on Monday for a pro-gun rally that authorities fear could turn violent.

State governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally, banning firearms from the area around the Capitol building.

The Lobby Day rally is an annual event, but several gun-control bills passed in January by the Democrat-led Virginia legislature - in a state where gun rights have historically been permissive - have angered gun owners and activists.

The Virginia Citizens Defence League, a gun rights group which organised the rally, said it expected as many as 50,000 people. Many of the buses laid on from neighbouring states were sold out before the weekend.

Various groups including armed militia, right-wing extremists and local Antifa are expected to attend.

Skip Twitter post by @GovernorVA We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday, January 20. This includes extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 15, 2020 Report

Christian Yingling, who led the Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia during the violent clashes in Charlottesville in 2017, told the BBC he was hoping for a big turnout.

"I'd like to see a lot of people, I really would. I know from chatter online that a lot of militia types are coming in from some distance... Texas, Illinois, elsewhere," he said.

He said he hoped the rally would pass peacefully but feared it would not. "I think there's enormous potential for something to go wrong."

Image caption Christian Yingling of the Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia said he hoped for a big turnout

President Donald Trump risked ratcheting up tensions when he tweeted on Saturday: "Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That's what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away."

The ban on guns around the Richmond Capitol building was challenged by gun rights groups, but upheld by state Supreme Court over the weekend, and the organisers, the VCDL, called for "10,000 patriots" to hand their guns to someone else and enter the Capitol unarmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions over the city, making it illegal to fly planes or drones.

The FBI announced last week it had arrested seven members of a neo-Nazi extremist group known as The Base, at least three of whom planned to travel to the rally on Monday.

The arrests underscored the extent to which the Lobby Day rally had been glommed on to by far-right extremists. Some of those groups, including The Base, explicitly state their aim as inciting a race war in the US.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fencing surrounds the front of the Virginia State House in Richmond

Megan Squires, an expert in online extremism from the University of North Carolina, said the open talk of inciting violence in extremist online chat groups had suddenly quietened down in the wake of the FBI arrests.

"In December, when this event was announced, those types of groups were very excited about this event - calling it the boogaloo and saying it was going to kick off the race war," she said.

"But about 48 hours ago the tenor in those Telegram groups shifted considerably, and I think that's because of the seven arrests."

The event has been compared to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, where a 32-year-old counter protester was killed by a rally goer and violent clashes broke out around the city.

Footage captured the moment a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville in 2017

But the local Antifa chapter and other left-wing groups indicated they intended to march with the pro-gun protesters, rather than against them - seemingly reducing the likelihood of violent clashes.

The rally will take place on Martin Luther King Day - a public holiday in honour of the civil rights leader.

In Richmond, police set up chain-link barriers around the Capitol in anticipation of the crowds and roads were closed off. Anyone attempting to enter the area around the Capitol will have to pass through a metal detector.

Mr Yingling said he thought the sheer number of firearms present would act as a deterrent to anyone minded to act violently. "When you have that many guns floating around, people tend to act respectful".