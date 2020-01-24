Second coronavirus case confirmed in the US

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In China, the virus has put millions of people on mandatory lockdown

A second person in the US has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced.

The patient is reportedly a woman in her 60s who had returned home to Chicago from Wuhan in China - where the outbreak began - on 13 January.

The woman is in isolation in hospital and is stable, state officials say.

Globally, there are more than 800 confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed 26 people in China.

The patient felt symptoms after she returned home and was admitted to hospital "where infection control measures were taken to reduce the risk of transmission to other individuals," the CDC said in a press release.

Health officials in Chicago are "investigating locations where this patient went after returning to Illinois and are identifying any close contacts who were possibly exposed".

