US Space Force logo looks like one from Star Trek

Image copyright US handout Image caption US Space Force logo on left and the Star Trek emblem on right

The newly unveiled logo for US President Donald Trump's Space Force appears to have boldly gone where Star Trek went before.

Twitter users noted that the emblem, revealed by the president, bears an uncanny likeness to the insignia from the cult sci-fi TV series.

The striking resemblance left many critics as stunned as though they had been zapped by Captain Kirk's phaser.

But others online insisted the logo was really based on the US Air Force one.

The intergalactic controversy comes after mockery erupted last week when it emerged Space Force troops will wear woodland camouflage uniforms.

Unveiling the insignia on Friday, Mr Trump tweeted: "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!"

George Takei, star of the original 1960s Star Trek TV series, tweeted archly in response.

Another Twitter user joked that the Space Force had copied Star Trek's "homework".

But others pointed out that the new logo seems to bear equal likeness to another, suborbital branch of the US military.