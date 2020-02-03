Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Greyhound bus was parked at a petrol station after the shooting, and the area is now sealed off

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in California has left a woman dead and five other people injured, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

The shooting happened just before 01:30 local time (09:30 GMT) on Monday on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5, north of Los Angeles.

The suspect is now in custody. The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

The bus was travelling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The driver pulled onto the hard shoulder near Fort Tejon after the shooting, the CHP's Sgt Brian Pennings said.

He said the suspect exited the bus, leaving the weapon inside.

The driver then took the next exit and stopped by a petrol station so the injured could be treated. They were later taken to hospital, and the suspect was arrested.

One of those shot - a woman - died of her injuries.

Greyhound is an intercity bus carrier, serving nearly 4,000 destinations across North America.

It is a subsidiary of the Aberdeen-based FirstGroup company.