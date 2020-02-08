Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption Dame Judy Dench was nominated for worst supporting actress for her role in Cats

It may only be one day till the Oscars, but nominees for a rather different award have been announced: the Razzies.

The Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the worst films in Hollywood, and Cats is among this year's nominations.

The musical is up for eight awards, with nominations for its four stars, including Dame Judy Dench and James Corden.

The latest film in the Rambo franchise and comedy A Madea Family Funeral also received eight nominations each.

All three films are up for worst film.

The Razzies describe themselves as "Tinseltown's least coveted $4.97 statuette" and are voted for by more than 1,000 Golden Raspberry Foundation members based in the US and abroad.

The star-studded Cats, which is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, was lambasted by the Razzies as a "widely derided feline flop".

Rambo: Last Blood fared no better, with Sylvester Stallone's fifth film in the series up for worst sequel.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Tyler Perry received worst actor nominations for three of the four characters he played in A Madea Family Funeral.

Even Oscar nominees have not been spared.

Joker, which is up for 11 Academy Awards on Sunday night, was one of five films nominated for a new category in the Razzies - the worst reckless disregard for human life and public property.