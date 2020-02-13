US Senate votes to curb Trump's war powers on Iran

Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's ability to wage war on Iran without congressional approval has been limited in a Senate bill passed by his fellow Republicans.

The Iran war powers resolution was approved by a vote of 55-45 hours after Mr Trump warned that it would make the US less safe from Iran.

The House passed a version of the bill in January, after Mr Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian general.

Mr Trump is expected to veto the bill once it reaches the White House.

Eight Republicans bucked the president's party to vote in favour of forcing Mr Trump to consult with Congress before conducting military operations against Iran.

"It is very important for our Country's SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

"We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness... If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party."