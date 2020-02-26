Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bernie Sanders' supporters might be even happier than this at the end of Super Tuesday

Welcome to the biggest day in the US election race so far.

Forget the debates, the announcements and the previous primaries and caucuses. By the end of Tuesday - Super Tuesday, no less - we should have a much clearer picture of who Democrats will pick to run against Donald Trump in November's election.

Why does Super Tuesday matter?

It's all about the delegates.

Let's say Candidate A gets the most support in one state. Candidate B does OK, but not as well. Candidate A is then awarded the most delegates, and Candidate B fewer. The number of delegates available differs in each state.

Later in the summer, those delegates will then vote for their candidate to become the Democratic nominee. The target for any candidate is to reach an unbeatable majority of 1,990 delegates.

This is where Super Tuesday comes in.

So far, only three states have voted and a small number of delegates handed out (liberal Bernie Sanders is in the lead, and could do especially well on Super Tuesday).

On Super Tuesday, 14 states will vote and a massive 1,357 delegates will be distributed. The two most populous states, California and Texas, will take part - the former for the first time on Super Tuesday.

Here's what is at stake in each state - the smallest to the largest - with some bonus nuggets of trivia thrown in.

Who will do best? A no-brainer: Bernie Sanders. He is one of the state's senators, after all.

Who could do well? Honestly? There's a chance no-one except Sanders will cross the 15% threshold of votes and get any delegates. The 78-year-old is extremely popular in his home state and won the 2016 primary here with 86% of the vote (though he eventually lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton). We could see the first results from here at about 19:00 local time.

One piece of context In a poll by Vermont Public Radio in February, almost a third of people said the economy, jobs and cost of living were among the main issues on their minds - although Vermont has the joint-lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 2.3%.

State bird? Hermit thrush

Who will do best? We're going to start sounding repetitive, but polls point to Bernie Sanders. In 2016, he won more than double the number of delegates claimed by Hillary Clinton here.

Who could do well? There are more contenders than in 2016 which means Sanders' lead won't be as large. But billionaire Michael Bloomberg, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and ex-vice-president Joe Biden are polling far behind.

One piece of context This isn't the only thing on the ballot on Super Tuesday in Maine. There's also a referendum on whether to reject a law that would block religious and philosophical objections to vaccinations.

State animal? Moose

Who will do best? Clue: his name is an anagram of Desire Banners. Sanders won here convincingly in 2016.

Who could do well? No-one is likely to challenge Sanders, though the most recent poll put Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren in a distant second.

One piece of context No candidate who has won Utah has then gone on to become the Democratic nominee since since Lyndon B Johnson in 1964, so if Sanders was to win and become the nominee, he might help make history.

State gem? Topaz

Who will do best? A recent poll by Hendrix College in Arkansas suggested Bloomberg's plan of concentrating on Super Tuesday states could pay off here.

Who could do well? Biden and Sanders possibly, although it's a close-run thing. The vote could well be split a few ways.

One piece of context It might not matter who Democrats pick: Arkansas has opted for a Democrat in a presidential election only twice in 40 years (and even then, it was local boy Bill Clinton, twice).

State dinosaur? Arkansaurus fridayi

Who will do best? It's tough to say. Polls point towards it being a good day for Bloomberg and Sanders.

Who could do well? Biden and Buttigieg - remember him? - are just behind.

One piece of context Fracking is a big issue here, and Sanders and Warren (who was born in Oklahoma City) have both proposed measures to ban it. The underground disposal of waste water used in fracking has led to a rise in earthquakes in this part of the US.

State beverage? Milk

Who will do best? We're in safe Biden territory. He has the support of plenty of senior Democrats in Alabama, and is widely liked among African Americans there.

Who could do well? Biden's lead in the polls looks fairly comfortable, but Sanders is most likely to challenge him.

One piece of context Republicans are also deciding who will run in November's Senate race, where they are very hopeful of ousting Democrat Doug Jones (and making it harder for Democrats to win the Senate later this year). The favourite right now is Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's former attorney-general.

State amphibian? Red Hills Salamander

Who will do best? It's close. But it could well be Sanders, even though he was a distant second to Hillary Clinton here in 2016.

Who could do well? Biden is most likely to challenge him by the looks of things.

One piece of context In Tennessee, who votes may be a bigger issue than who wins - it has one of the worst voter turnout rates in the US. In the last presidential election, just over half of registered voters turned out, 10 points below the national average.

State wild animal? Raccoon

Who will do best? Forecasting site FiveThirtyEight gives Sanders a five in six chance of winning most votes here. You may notice that a picture is starting to build.

Who could do well? The site puts Elizabeth Warren in a distant second.

One piece of context Once a Republican stronghold, out-of-state migration and population growth has turned Colorado increasingly blue - a Democratic tilt that extends down the ballot. In its latest predictions, election forecaster Sabato's Crystal Ball changed its rating of the state's US Senate race from "toss up" to "leans Democratic".

State cactus? Claret Cup Cactus

Who will do best? Come on down, Amy Klobuchar! It is the state she represents in the Senate though, to be fair. But this might be the only state she wins in the whole primary race.

Who could do well? Sanders is close behind in second, and is likely to pick up a decent amount of delegates here.

One piece of context This part of the US was badly hit by Donald Trump's trade war with China - advocacy group Tariffs Hurt The Heartland said businesses in Minnesota had to pay $797m (£604m) more in tariffs as a result. Will that translate into more support for Democrats in this election?

State mushroom? Morel

Who will do best? Sanders, maybe. But it will be close.

Who could do well? Elizabeth Warren, but it might be embarrassing if she doesn't win, given she is the senior senator for the state.

One piece of context A quarter of the candidates left in the race (two) live in Massachusetts - as well as Warren, the other is Michael Bloomberg, who lives in Medford. Despite actor Michael Douglas campaigning for him there, he is not expected to do especially well here.

State fish? Cod

Who will do best? This will be a really interesting one to follow. The vote could be split fairly evenly between Sanders, Bloomberg and Biden.

Who could do well? See above.

One piece of context Watch the results in the Washington DC suburbs. This suburban vote will be crucial across the country in November's election (as it was in the 2018 mid-terms). How will the nationwide favourite, Bernie Sanders, perform there? Will moderates in the suburbs warm to him?

State dog? American foxhound

Who will do best? It's quite a similar picture to neighbouring Virginia, and will also be worth following - it's close between Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg.

Who could do well? The same people who could win.

One piece of context This will also be a battleground state in November. As with Virginia, watch the crucially important suburbs of cities like Charlotte and Raleigh. But watch who they vote for, and whether that person ends up becoming the nominee. The way the votes go here in November might help decide the election.

State fruit? Scuppernong grape

Who will do best? We're into the big league now. It's very close between Sanders and Biden here. Either way, it looks likely Sanders will claim a large amount of delegates and by the time the results come in from Texas, his lead could be huge.

Who could do well? It is likely to be a good night for Biden here too. Elizabeth Warren is third in most polls.

One piece of context There's reason to think that the so-called sleeping giant of the Texas Hispanic vote - now almost two million voters - is about to wake up. In the 2018 midterms, 46.9% of registered Hispanic voters turned out, a leap from 24.4% in 2014.

State crustacean? Texas Gulf Shrimp

Who will do best? If Sanders really does have a five in six chance of winning most votes here, as FiveThirtyEight predicts, you might as well call him the nominee. This is where Sanders' appeal to his "multiracial coalition" pays off - he looks like doing well with African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans here.

Who could do well? Right now, Biden looks like being a distant second.

One piece of context This will be a Super Tuesday debut for California. Lawmakers moved the state's primary up a month from its traditional spot in June in an effort to increase California's impact. The shift could matter: the country's most populous state will award 30% of the delegates on Super Tuesday.

State motto? Eureka!

*American Samoa (six delegates) and Democrats Abroad (13) are also voting on Super Tuesday