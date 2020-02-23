Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bernie Sanders addressed a crowd in Texas as the Nevada results came in

Bernie Sanders looks set to cement his status as the Democratic front-runner to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election in the US.

Early results show Mr Sanders leading in Nevada's caucuses, and suggest he is on course for a large win.

There is a long way to go, however, until a nominee is confirmed.

Early results also suggest former vice-president Joe Biden has performed better in Nevada than in the other two states which have voted so far.

He has had underwhelming results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

With 3.2% of the votes counted in Nevada, Mr Sanders, the senator for Vermont, has 55.3% of the vote, ahead of Mr Biden on 17.5%. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg trail further behind.

Mr Sanders appears to have performed strongly thanks to a few factors.

Polling agency Edison Research reported that 54% of Hispanics had decided to vote for him before the caucuses. In a state of more than three million people where Hispanics make up almost a third of the population, this looks to have made a big difference.

And despite some concern from union members about Mr Sanders's plan to shake up their delicately negotiated healthcare plans, 36% of union members backed him. One in four Nevada residents is in a union, or has a relative in a union.