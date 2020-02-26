Six dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors beer company
- 26 February 2020
Six people were killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Company campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, local media report.
The gunman was also killed. The motive for the attack remains unclear.
The shooting occurred in the early afternoon while hundreds of employees were still at work. Molson Coors owns the Coors and Miller beer brands.
Local police, the FBI and federal firearms agents were also responding to the attack.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.