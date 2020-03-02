Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will abandon her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Senator Klobuchar came in a distant sixth place in Saturday's South Carolina primary.

Ms Klobuchar, 59, will join former Joe Biden at his Dallas rally tonight to endorse the former vice-president, US media report.

The news comes on the heels of fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg suspending his campaign on Sunday.

Despite some strong debate performances and a surprise surge in New Hampshire, Ms Klobuchar's campaign failed to gain major traction.

On the trail, the Minnesota senator sold herself to moderate voters as the candidate who could win swing states back for the Democrats. However, her profile was largely eclipsed by centrist rivals Mr Biden, 77, and Mr Buttigieg, 38.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.