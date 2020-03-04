Image copyright Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia as 14 states vote to pick a Democratic White House candidate on Super Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win his home state of Vermont, as expected.

Mr Biden, a moderate Democrat, and Mr Sanders, a left-winger, offer starkly different visions for America's future.

They lead the race to anoint a Democrat who will face President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November's election.

Buoyed by last-minute endorsements from former rivals who dropped out of the race, Mr Biden is hoping to blunt the momentum of Mr Sanders, who was the frontrunner nationally on the eve of the vote.

Mr Biden's under-staffed and under-funded campaign has been resurgent since his commanding win in South Carolina's primary at the weekend. It was the first time the 77-year-old had won any contest in three White House runs.

Exit poll data suggests black voters, a crucial bloc for the Democratic party, were key to the former US vice-president's victories in Virginia and North Carolina.

Mr Sanders, who is planning to transform the US economy with a multi-trillion dollar spending blueprint on everything from healthcare to education, was expected to win his largely white, rural home state of Vermont.

Michael Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren are on the ballot, too.

Former New York Mayor Bloomberg, who has spent half a billion dollars of his own money, will win the US territory of American Samoa, according to US media.

In a bad sign for Ms Warren, exit polls from her home state of Massachusetts indicate she is in a tight race against Mr Sanders and Mr Biden.

Maine and Oklahoma are currently toss-ups between Mr Sanders and Mr Biden.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC found Bloomberg's California campaign offices full of signs - but no staff.

California, Texas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vermont, Colorado, Utah and Maine also cast ballots on the biggest day of the race so far.

Super Tuesday offers an electoral bonanza of 1,344 of the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the Democratic White House nomination under America's quirky political system.

If no presumptive nominee emerges after the dust settles from Tuesday, the fight could grind away until the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.