Joe Biden crushes Bernie Sanders in Florida vote

Image copyright AFP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has steamrolled rival Bernie Sanders in a primary election in Florida on Tuesday.

Accelerating his momentum in the race, the former US vice-president was leading rival Bernie Sanders by 61% to 23% with most results in.

Illinois and Arizona were also voting on Tuesday night.

Mr Biden is the favourite to become the Democratic candidate who will face President Donald Trump in November.

US media also project Mr Biden won in Illinois. Arizona polls have not yet closed.

According to polling of Florida voters, most said electability was a priority for them.

About three in four said Mr Biden would have a better chance beating Mr Trump. Just one in five said the same of Mr Sanders.

Older voters were more likely to say they supported Mr Biden.

Nearly half of Florida's voters said Mr Sanders' stances were too liberal.