US now nation with most coronavirus cases

The US now has recorded most cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 82,404 confirmed positive tests.

According to the latest figures collated by Johns Hopkins University, the US overtook China (81,782 cases) and Italy (80,589).

The grim milestone came as President Donald Trump predicted the nation would get back to work "pretty quickly", after 3.3 million layoffs.

More than 1,100 people with Covid-19 have died in the US.