Image copyright Reuters Image caption New York City is the worst hit place in the US

There were 884 deaths in the US linked to coronavirus in the past 24 hours - a new record, Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday evening.

Among the victims was a six-week-old baby. More than 213,000 are now infected - the world's highest figure.

President Donald Trump repeated his earlier warning that the next couple of weeks would be "horrific".

Meanwhile, the Washington Post said the federal government's reserves of protective kit were almost exhausted.

Quoting officials in the Department for Homeland Security, the newspaper this had left the federal government and individual US states competing for safety gear, while the unprecedented demand had led to profiteering.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Lack of medical supplies 'a national shame'

The Trump administration says it can acquire adequate supplies, and has $16bn (£13bn) available to do so.

In other developments on Wednesday:

US Vice-President Mike Pence warned the US appeared to be on a similar trajectory as Italy , where the death toll has exceeded 13,000 - more than in any country

appeared to be on a similar trajectory as , where the death toll has exceeded 13,000 - more than in any country In the UK , the Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two

, the Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two British government officials vowed to ramp up testing within weeks

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the largest economic programme in the country's history

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the largest economic programme in the country's history The official death toll in Iran has passed 3,000

has passed 3,000 World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says a million people will be infected globally within days

What are the latest US figures?

The number of confirmed infections in the US rose by more than 25,000 in one day, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins by Wednesday evening.

The worst hit place is New York City, where more than 1,300 people have died.

Sobering pictures from the city have shown bodies being loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks outside hospitals.

Other clusters are also flaring up in places like New Orleans and Detroit.

In Connecticut, a six-week-old baby has died from Covid-19, believed to be America's youngest victim of the virus so far.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption US death rates v UK, Italy and South Korea

Florida, Georgia and Mississippi have become the latest US states to issue lockdown orders.

More than 75% of the US population are now under orders to stay at home.

US officials say that as many as 240,000 people could die from the disease - even with the mitigation measures in place.