Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the approval of some green cards.
The order, which contains a number of exemptions, is to last for 60 days and then could be extended, he said.
Mr Trump said the policy was designed to protect American workers' jobs in an economy pummelled by the coronavirus.
Critics have accused him of using the pandemic as cover to ram through long-sought hardline immigration policies ahead of November's election.
"This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Mr Trump said at Wednesday's coronavirus briefing at the White House.
The hundreds of thousands of temporary work visas issued by the US each year will not be affected by the 60-day pause.
Also exempt are the spouses and young children of American citizens, green card applicants currently already in the US, and those seeking entry to work as doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals.
But the measure is expected to curtail the practice of green card holders sponsoring their extended families, which the president calls chain migration.
The president's order is expected to face legal challenges.
What are green cards?
- They give immigrants legal permanent residence and the opportunity to apply for American citizenship
- In a typical year, nearly one million green cards are issued in the US
- The majority - roughly 70% - go to those with relatives living in the US, according to a 2018 report from the US Senate
- For employment-based green cards, a common form of the residency status, roughly 80% are issued to those already in the country, shifting from a temporary visa to permanent residence
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- LEADING THE WAY: How California kept ahead of the curve
- ON FRONTLINE: The young doctors being asked to play god
- FACTORY HOTSPOT: The untold story behind America's biggest outbreak
- REASON TO HOPE: The good that may come out of this crisis