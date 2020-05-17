Image copyright Getty Images

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve has warned that the American economy may not recover from the coronavirus pandemic until late 2021.

Jerome Powell added in a CBS interview that a full rebound may not be possible until a vaccine for the virus is discovered.

Earlier this week, Mr Powell had called on US lawmakers to pass more economic stimulus and relief aid.

Over 36m Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

What did Powell say?

In an interview with CBS' 60 minutes, Mr Power said: "This is a time of great suffering and difficulty... you can't really put into words the pain people are feeling.

"This economy will recover. It may take a while," he said. "It could stretch through the end of next year. We really don't know."

He added that he expected the economy to "recover steadily through the second half of this year" - provided there was "not a second wave of the coronavirus".

But, he said, "for the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident. And that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine."

He argued that "in the long run, and even in the medium run, you wouldn't want to bet against the American economy."

The interview, which was recorded on 13 May, will air in full later on Sunday.

The US has already approved nearly $3tn (£2.5tn) in new stimulus spending - packages worth an estimated 14% of the country's economy. The Fed has also taken radical steps to shore up the economy, pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system.

On Friday, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed an additional $3tn coronavirus relief package. However, it is not expected to pass the Republican-majority Senate, where leader Mitch McConnell has argued there is "no urgency" to act.

'States are safe to reopen'

Meanwhile, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has defended the decision by most states to begin lifting the lockdown measures.

He told CNN on Sunday that the decisions should be made by local leaders, because "in almost half of our reporting counties, we have had not a single death", and over 50% of cases came from just 2% of those counties.

He also said he disagreed with White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who said earlier on Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "really let the country down with the testing".

"I don't believe the CDC let this country down," Mr Azar responded. "I believe the CDC serves an important public health role and what was always critical was to get the private sector to the table."

Test kits sent out to states by the CDC in February were found to be faulty, leading to criticism of the CDC's role in the crisis.

Mr Azar added that he was not concerned by images of people in bars not practicing social distancing.

"I think in any individual instance you are going to see people doing things that are irresponsible," he said. "We've got to get this economy open and our people out and about, working and going to school again."

What is the current death toll?

There are more than 1.4m cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 89,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, Texas reported its largest one-day spike in new cases since the pandemic began, with 1,801 new infections.

It comes after the governor allowed all retail businesses to reopen on 1 May, but with restrictions on capacity.

Thirty-three more people died on Saturday, bringing the state-wide death toll to 1,305.