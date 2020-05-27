Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model Chrissy Teigen is known for her direct, often humorous style on social media

American model Chrissy Teigen will have surgery to remove her breast implants, she has posted on social media.

"I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she wrote on Instagram.

Her honest explanation won praise online with many sending their best wishes in advance of the procedure.

Mrs Teigen, 34, is also an author and TV personality and is known for her no-nonsense posts about family, politics and Hollywood.

Mrs Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, said she will soon take a coronavirus test to prepare for the surgery.

She explained her decision to remove the implants on Instagram, where she has almost 30m followers.

"I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" she wrote.

"Don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat."

In March Mrs Teigen told Glamour magazine that she got the implants when she was 20 for a job modelling swimsuits.

"But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed," she told Glamour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chrissy Teigen is married to award-winning musician John Legend

Her latest decision was applauded online including by model Naomi Campbell who wrote "be safe".

"Have a safe surgery, babe. And thanks for always being so transparent! The world needs more of that," replied Milly Almodovar, a popular beauty editor.

"Life changing, you're gonna love it," commented Canadian actress Ayesha Curry, adding that she made the same decision last year because her implants made her "sick".

Mrs Teigen's social media posts frequently make headlines.

She and her husband are both vocal critics of US President Donald Trump.

In 2019 Mr Trump called her "filthy-mouthed" in a tweet that also called her husband "boring" after Mr Legend spoke on TV about the need for criminal justice reform.

Mrs Teigen's response to the president went viral with an expletive-filled hashtag.

The mother-of-two is also known for posting pictures from her family life and trying to destigmatise issues such as breastfeeding.

In 2018 she was praised for posting a picture of her breastfeeding her baby on social media.

"Luna (Mrs Teigen's daughter) making me feed her baby doll so I guess I have twins now," she wrote on Instagram.

And she also posted a picture of her son wearing a head-shaping helmet for the first time. The helmets are used to treat plagiocephaly and brachycephaly or flat head syndrome.