George Floyd death: Minneapolis clashes run into third night

  • 29 May 2020
The US city of Minneapolis has endured a third night of clashes between police and protesters.

Protesters gather to watch a liquor store burning Image copyright Reuters

The unrest follows the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the city on Monday.

Video of the death shows George Floyd, 46, groaning "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me" as a white policeman kneels on his neck.

Protesters gather in Minneapolis Image copyright Getty Images
A man walks past a liquor store in flames Image copyright Getty Images
Protesters push down a gate Image copyright Getty Images

On Thursday, police officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the 3rd Precinct police station, the epicentre of the unrest.

Police officers face protesters Image copyright Reuters

But the cordon around the police station was eventually breached by protesters, who set fire to it and two other nearby buildings, as officers withdrew.

Protesters use a barricade to try and break the windows of the 3rd Police Precinct Image copyright Getty Images

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement that the 3rd Precinct had been evacuated shortly after 22:00 "in the interest of the safety of our personnel".

Protesters are seen inside Minneapolis Police third precinct Image copyright Reuters
Protesters are seen inside Minneapolis Police 3rd precinct Image copyright Reuters

The unrest continued despite the governor of Minnesota ordering the deployment of hundreds of members of the National Guard to restore order.

A silhouette of a person pointing as protesters gather to watch a liquor store burning Image copyright Reuters
A woman reacts while protesters set fire in a liquor store Image copyright Reuters
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station Image copyright Reuters

There have also been protests in Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Protesters are seen outside of a liquor store on fire Image copyright Reuters

