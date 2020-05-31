US & Canada

George Floyd death: Violence breaks out amid US protests

  • 31 May 2020
An LAPD vehicle burns after being set alight by protestors during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Riot officers in Los Angeles, California, clashed with protesters who set at least two squad cars on fire and damaged several others

Violence has broken out again in the US as protests continue across the country over the killing of an unarmed black man by police in the state on Minnesota on Monday.

George Floyd died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

In Minnesota - where he was killed - the state's entire national guard was mobilised on Saturday to try to prevent further trouble.

Police vehicles burn after being set on fire by demonstrators in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles as they protest the death of George Floyd, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police forced demonstrators to retreat in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles after clashes turned violent
A man holds a smoke grenade as thousands of people march in Denver, Colorado, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man holds a smoke grenade as thousands of people march in Denver, Colorado, where a curfew was put in place on Saturday evening
Thousands of people staged a die-in demonstration next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs to protest the death of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of people reportedly participated in a "die-in" demonstration next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs
A protester squares up to riot police in Lafayette Square Park in Washington, DC, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A female protester stands her ground as officers block an area of Lafayette Square Park in Washington, DC
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Columbia, South Carolina, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Protesters rallied in Columbia, South Carolina, where rocks were thrown, reportedly injuring police officers and a news reporter
A burned out post office in Minneapolis, Minnesota - buildings and businesses around the Twin Cities have been looted and destroyed in the fallout after the death of George Floyd while in police custody, 30 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Buildings and businesses around Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been looted and destroyed, including this post office
People arrange donations at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 30 on May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Minnesota residents arrange food and drink donations for peaceful protesters at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

