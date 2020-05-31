Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Riot officers in Los Angeles, California, clashed with protesters who set at least two squad cars on fire and damaged several others

Violence has broken out again in the US as protests continue across the country over the killing of an unarmed black man by police in the state on Minnesota on Monday.

George Floyd died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

In Minnesota - where he was killed - the state's entire national guard was mobilised on Saturday to try to prevent further trouble.

Police forced demonstrators to retreat in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles after clashes turned violent

A man holds a smoke grenade as thousands of people march in Denver, Colorado, where a curfew was put in place on Saturday evening

Thousands of people reportedly participated in a "die-in" demonstration next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs

A female protester stands her ground as officers block an area of Lafayette Square Park in Washington, DC

Protesters rallied in Columbia, South Carolina, where rocks were thrown, reportedly injuring police officers and a news reporter

Buildings and businesses around Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been looted and destroyed, including this post office

Minnesota residents arrange food and drink donations for peaceful protesters at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

