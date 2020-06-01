Image copyright Getty Images

Washington DC has seen some of the worst violence overnight, as protests continued in the US capital and cities around the country over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in the state on Minnesota.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody shortly after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck to pin him down.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Sunday, large crowds of protesters once again rallied outside the White House to voice their anger over the killing

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This time time demonstrators lit fires, setting up burning barricades

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some were seen throwing stones and other objects at riot police officers deployed in the city

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cars were torched and properties looted and vandalised

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption American flags were tossed in the bonfires

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A fire was set in the basement of St John's Episcopal Church - a historic building close the White House. Every sitting US president has attended the church at least once since it was built in 1816.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police used flash grenades to disperse crowds

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of arrests were later made by police

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Riot police managed to keep protesters at bay, protecting the White House. However, media reports say that on Friday President Donald Trump had to spend nearly an hour in an underground bunker used only in emergencies

