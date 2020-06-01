US & Canada

George Floyd death: Washington DC hit by violent protests

  • 1 June 2020
A protesters stands by a fire near the White House in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images

Washington DC has seen some of the worst violence overnight, as protests continued in the US capital and cities around the country over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in the state on Minnesota.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody shortly after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck to pin him down.

Protesters rally outside the White House in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday, large crowds of protesters once again rallied outside the White House to voice their anger over the killing
A protester kicks an object into a fire near the White House in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This time time demonstrators lit fires, setting up burning barricades
A protesters throws a stone at police (in the background) in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some were seen throwing stones and other objects at riot police officers deployed in the city
Torched cars in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Cars were torched and properties looted and vandalised
Protesters burn a US flag in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption American flags were tossed in the bonfires
Police clash with protesters near St John's Church in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A fire was set in the basement of St John's Episcopal Church - a historic building close the White House. Every sitting US president has attended the church at least once since it was built in 1816.
People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Police used flash grenades to disperse crowds
Police detain protesters in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A number of arrests were later made by police
Riot police secure the area around the White House in Washington DC. Photo: 31 May 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Riot police managed to keep protesters at bay, protecting the White House. However, media reports say that on Friday President Donald Trump had to spend nearly an hour in an underground bunker used only in emergencies

