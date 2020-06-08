Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is not clear where exactly the treasure chest was found

A treasure chest full of gold, jewels and other valuables worth more than $1m has been found in the Rocky Mountains.

Antiquities collector Forrest Fenn hid the bronze chest in the wilderness more than a decade ago, and created a treasure hunt for people to find it.

Hundreds of thousands of people searched for it, and many people quit their jobs and used up their life savings. At least four people died.

Now, Mr Fenn says, a man from "back East" has finally tracked it down.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Mr Fenn, an 89-year-old millionaire from New Mexico, said in a statement on his website.

He added that he did not know the man who found it, but that a 24-line poem in his 2010 autobiography The Thrill of the Chase led the man to the exact spot.

Mr Fenn also told his local paper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, that the man didn't want his name to be released but had confirmed the finding by sending over a photograph.

As well as rare gold coins and antique jewellery, Mr Fenn said that he packed the 20 lbs (9 kg) chest with pre-Columbian animal figures, prehistoric hammered gold "mirrors" and ancient Chinese faces carved from jade.

Asked how he felt about the treasure being found, Fenn told the paper: "I don't know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over."