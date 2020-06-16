Image copyright US Army Image caption Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared from her base in the middle of the workday

US Army investigators are offering a cash reward for information about the disappearance of a soldier from her base at Fort Hood, Texas.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen around noon on 22 April in a car park where she worked.

Her car and barracks keys, ID card and wallet were found in the armoury room where she had been earlier that day.

Rallies have taken place outside her base and in her native Houston, with more planned until she is found.

On Monday, the Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) increased the reward to $25,000 (£20,000).

"We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation," said Army CID spokesman Chris Grey in a statement. "We will not stop until we find Vanessa."

The statement added that she was last seen wearing "purple fitness-type pants" and a black T-shirt, and is an "avid runner".

More than 150 people have been interviewed, the statement continued. Other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have also been asked to assist in the nationwide search.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also joining the search. Officials say they have no information to indicate that she has been sexually assaulted, despite allegations from her family that she had been abused by someone within her unit.

The statement also dismissed claims that her disappearance is connected to the case of Private Gregory Wedel-Morales, who went missing in April 2019 while driving his car in nearby Killeen, Texas.

Ms Guillen, a small-arms repairer with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, is originally from Houston, Texas - about 200 miles (320km) from Fort Hood.

Her family and the League of United Latin American Citizens have held rallies to remind people that she is still missing.

Actress Salma Hayek has also used her Instagram account to highlight the case to her 15m followers.

"Her mother, Gloria, claims that she had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her," she wrote. "When her mother advised her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed."

"Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa's photo on my stories everyday until she is found," she continued.

Ms Guillen's sister, Mayra, told NBC that she had been texting with her sister the day before her disappearance.

"She was talking about a car she wanted for her birthday, which is in September," she said.

"Everything was fine and normal. And now, everything is a nightmare."