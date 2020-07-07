Image copyright AFP Image caption Melania and Me is due out on 1 September.

A former aide to Melania Trump has written a memoir about her 15-year friendship with the US first lady.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me, is due out on 1 September.

In 2018, Ms Winston Wolkoff was reportedly forced out of the White House, amid allegations that she had been profiteering from President Trump's inauguration.

But the former aide has said she was "thrown under the bus".

She denied claims her company received $26 million (£20 million) in payments to help plan the 2017 ceremony and surrounding events, saying her firm "retained a total of $1.62 million".

"In her memoir, Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady's trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington," according to a description of the book published by Vanity Fair.

The book, which will be on sale ahead of the November presidential election - when Mr Trump will take on Democrat nominee Joe Biden, is the latest controversial memoir involving the Trumps.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book, The Room Where It Happened, portrays a president ignorant of basic geopolitical facts and whose decisions were frequently driven by a desire for re-election.

He accuses Mr Trump of wanting help from China to win re-election, while offering approval for China's plan to build forced-labour camps for its Muslim Uighur minority. He also backs up Democrat allegations that sparked impeachment efforts against the president.

Meanwhile, the president's niece, Mary Trump, is due to publish Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man later this month.

An Amazon blurb for the book says the author will set out how her uncle "became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security and social fabric".