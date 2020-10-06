Image copyright EPA Image caption Mark Milley has tested negative for coronavirus

Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are self-quarantining after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus.

Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandment of the US Coast Guard, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms.

Other officials were quarantining "out of an abundance of caution" after attending meetings with Adm Ray last week, the Pentagon said.

None of the other officials have tested positive for coronavirus.

Gen Milley is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - a body of senior military officials who advise the president.

It is not known how Adm Ray contracted the virus.