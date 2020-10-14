Amy Coney Barrett: Trump US Supreme Court pick faces fresh questioning
Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court is facing more tough questions in a Senate hearing, a day after sidestepping some key issues.
Amy Coney Barrett has insisted she will decide cases as they arrive and not apply a personal agenda.
Democrats on Tuesday failed to draw her on issues such as abortion, healthcare and LGBTQ rights.
Republicans are pressing to confirm her for the lifelong post before the 3 November election.
Judge Barrett is the proposed replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month aged 87.
Her confirmation would give the nine-member court a 6-3 conservative majority, swinging the ideological balance of the court for potentially decades to come.
Wednesday is the third day of the hearing and the second in which Judge Barrett has faced questions from senators.
Lindsey Graham, Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting the hearing, insisted Judge Barrett would be able to set her personal views aside when deciding cases such as abortion.
But Democrat Dick Durbin said people were "fed up" with the Republican party's attempt to force through the nomination ahead of the election.
Who is Amy Coney Barrett?
- favoured by social conservatives due to record on issues like abortion and gay marriage
- a devout Catholic but says her faith does not influence her legal opinion
- is an originalist, which means interpreting US Constitution as authors intended, not moving with the times
- lives in Indiana, has seven children including two adopted from Haiti
What's the confirmation process?
After the hearings end, any committee member can require an additional week before the formal panel vote on whether to present the nomination for confirmation before the full Senate.
If she passes the committee stage, the full Senate will vote to confirm or reject Judge Barrett's nomination. Republicans already appear to have the 51 votes needed to get Judge Barrett confirmed.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a confirmation vote before the presidential election.
Barring a surprise, Democrats seem to have few options to prevent her from gliding through the Senate to the Supreme Court bench. The remaining expected schedule is:
- 15 October: The "markup", otherwise known as internal debate, begins. Democrats may delay the process by a week, but Republicans may change rules to prevent this
- 22 October: The Judiciary Committee votes
- 23 October or later: The full Senate votes on Judge Barrett's confirmation
- 3 November: Election day